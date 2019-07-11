Christian views may have kept star player off US women’s soccer team, some say

As the U.S. Women’s World Cup champions continue to celebrate their recent triumph, some observers are wondering whether a top-tier American player was left off the team because of her religious views.

Jaelene Hinkle, 26, a native of Colorado who played college soccer at Texas Tech, is a defender for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

In 2018, Hinkle helped her team win the NWSL championship and helped it win a title in 2016, when it was known as the Western New York Flash.

But in 2015, Hinkle had objected publicly to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

"I believe with every fiber in my body that what was written 2,000 years ago in the Bible is undoubtedly true," Hinkle wrote on Instagram at the time. "This world may change, but Christ and His Word NEVER will."