‘Christian’ Abortionist Admits To Killing ‘Human Beings’ In Shock Video: ‘What Does It Matter?’ (VIDEO)

Abortionist Willie Parker, who identifies as a Christian, admitted that abortion procedures kill innocent human beings in shocking footage from a Thursday night debate at the University of North Carolina.

Debating Dr. Mike Adams, Parker willingly conceded that human beings are gruesomely killed, having their skulls crushed, during abortion procedures. “Abortion kills a human being, I agree,” he bluntly states.

In the shocking footage captured by pro-life organization Created Equal, Parker admits:

“It is wrong to kill an innocent human being, I agree. … Abortion kills a human being, I agree. When I do an abortion, I am clear what she is asking me to do for her. I am clear that she is asking me to remove a fetus from her. I am clear that, in your terms, it is intentional killing of a fetus.”

When Adams asks the abortionist specifics about the gruesome procedure, Parker callously asks repeatedly, “What does it matter?”- READ MORE