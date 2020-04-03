Chrissy Teigen comes unhinged: calls Trump a ‘f***ing loser’ in coronavirus rant

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen just came completely unglued on President Donald Trump, dubbing him a “f***ing loser” in a new rant against him.

Teigen took to social media to share a clip from Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday, and what he said was enough to trigger the leftwing wife of singer John Legend.

Oh my god you fucking loser https://t.co/A5tySPS8nf — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2020

“Did you know I was number one on Facebook, I just found I’m number one on Facebook,” Trump said in the clip. “I thought that was very nice, for whatever it means. You know, it represents something.”

This caused Teigen to lose it, as she wrote alongside the clip, “Oh my god you f***ing loser.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --