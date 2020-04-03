Obama Campaign Manager Predicts Trump Will Turn out Supporters at a ‘Historical Level’

Recent polls have found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

But, former President Barack Obama’s campaign manager, David Plouffe, says he thinks Trump will manage to turn out his supporters on election day at a “historical” level.

“That makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden,” Plouffe said on the “Fox News Rundown” podcast on Thursday.

“You look at the economic situation and say, ‘How can an incumbent win in that?’ But, you know, no one’s blaming Trump for the damage,” he said, adding, “I think if you can lay his crisis response at his feet and connect that to the economy, I do think that’s some headwind he’s got to run into.”

However, Plouffe added that he thinks Trump’s base is “so solid” that they will come out to the polls to support him.”

“I think he’s going to turn out voters almost at a historical level on his behalf, so that makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden.” – READ MORE

