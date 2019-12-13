Chris Wallace Rips President Donald Trump: ‘He Has Done Everything He Can to Undercut the Media’ (VIDEO)

Called out numerous times in the past for what many have observed is a clear bias against this president, Chris Wallace of Fox News left nothing to the imagination regarding his feelings about President Donald Trump this week at a media function in Washington, D.C.

“I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” said Wallace at The Newseum during a press event on Wednesday night.

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimize us,” added Wallace, “and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted.”

