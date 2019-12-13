WATCH: Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond Busted Watching Golf During Impeachment Hearing

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) was reportedly caught watching golf on his laptop during Tuesday’s impeachment hearing.

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest shared footage of the occurrence — which took place during the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing — to Twitter on Thursday.

Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf. pic.twitter.com/Qu0Npl8RrD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

“What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?” Guest wrote in the caption. “To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE.”

Upon further investigation, Guest determined that Richmond was, indeed, watching the President’s Cup tournament. – READ MORE