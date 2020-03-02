Chris Matthews confuses two black men: Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham’s opponent (VIDEO)

During a segment on “Hardball” tonight, Chris Matthews confused Sen. Lindsey Graham’s challenger, Jaime Harrison, with Graham’s colleague, Sen. Tim Scott.

Both men are black.

Harrison was a remote guest and video from President Trump’s rally in South Carolina appeared on the screen, which showed several members of Congress, including Graham and Scott. – READ MORE

