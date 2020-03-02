Biden Says He ‘Became A Professor’ After Leaving White House — Made $775,000, Never Taught A Class

In yet another weird claim, Joe Biden now says he “became a professor” after he left the White House.

During a campaign event in Georgetown, South Carolina on Wednesday, the former vice president said he “became a teacher, became a professor” instead of “taking a Wall Street job” when he left the White House in 2017.

But teachers teach. Biden didn’t teach. Not one class.

“The University of Pennsylvania did indeed make Biden the ‘Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor’ in 2017, but neither the school nor Biden expected him to teach any classes, according to comments at the time,” the Daily Caller reported.

Biden delivered four on-campus speeches in 2017 and four more the next year. Penn paid him $776,527 — “nearly double the average salary for everyday professors,” according to PhillyMag. In 2017, “the average annual salary for everyday full professors at Penn — excluding high-earners like doctors who don’t usually teach — was $214,000.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --