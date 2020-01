MSNBC Hardball anchor Chris Matthews on Monday called President Donald Trump “an assassin” after a discussion about the military strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“I don’t think you’re an assassin,” Matthews told his guest, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), “this president is.”

Matthews, echoing a number of prominent Democrats, also accused the president of “trolling” to distract from impeachment by creating an “explosion of media focus” on a potential war with Iran. – READ MORE