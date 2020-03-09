Chris Hayes: Black Voters Can’t Join GOP Because of ‘Structural White Supremacy’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes erased the existence of black Republicans Friday when he asserted that there’s “only one party” to which African Americans can belong.

“White people in America have two parties to choose from and between those two parties they sort in all kinds of ways,” Hayes said, describing different white voter profiles but asserting that all types of black Americans must join “the Democratic Party, because there’s only one party they can be a part of because of the nature of structural white supremacy in America in the political coalitions.”

Hayes argued that this “broader range of lives experience among African-American voters in the party” should help more liberal Democrats understand why so many black voters have chosen to vote for Joe Biden. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --