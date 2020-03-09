Italy surpasses South Korea in coronavirus cases, second only to China

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads globally, Italy is now the No. 2 epicenter, surpassing South Korea.

In Italy, there are 7,375 cases across the country, an increase of 1,492 from the day before, reports showed.

The number of deaths has also risen from 233 to 366.

Italy now has registered more cases of the virus than any country but China, where the disease apparently has been in retreat.

Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --