Chris Christie Is ‘Seriously Considering’ White House Run in 2024: Report

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) might be considering a potential run in the 2024 presidential election.

Axios cites three people familiar with Christie’s thoughts on the topic, saying he is “seriously considering” a run for president, as the publication put it.

As Axios reports, Christie “has told friends that he’d be the only person in the 2024 field with executive experience who has run a presidential race before.”

Even if former President Donald Trump were to run — which he has not said if he will or not — Christie has reportedly told those close to him that the former president’s decision will not determine his own decision on running.

The former New Jersey governor could run “on a reputation for toughness” or on his “mix of combativeness and charisma,” the publication reports, citing a source for each suggestion.

Christie — who dropped a run for the White House in 2016 — previously said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that he is not ruling out a potential 2024 bid.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --