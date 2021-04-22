7-Year-Old Black Girl Shot And Killed In McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Black Lives Matter Silent.

A seven-year-old girl was shot and killed this weekend while waiting in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago. The child’s father was shot, too, but survived the attack.

The suspected motives behind the attack remain unreleased by police officials, but the car was found covered in bullet holes, suggesting a targeting.

There were at least 30 shell casings outside the vehicle after the shooting, said a CBS Chicago report, noting that the tinted windows on the sides of the vehicle were shot out, too.

Young Jaslyn Adams was hit multiple times in the upper body. She was rushed to an area hospital by a local police officer but succumbed to her injuries. Her father, 29-year-old Jontae Adams, was also shot, though he survived.

There have been no marches or protests for the life of innocent Jaslyn, a black seven-year-old, by Black Lives Matter activists. And when Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot commented on the horrific shooting, she referenced so-called “gun violence,” leaving out the child’s race. – READ MORE

