Chinese officials burn bibles, close churches, force Christian to denounce faith amid ‘escalating’ crackdown

The Chinese government is destroying crosses, burning bibles, closing churches and forcing Christian believers to sign papers renouncing their faith as the crackdown on religious congregations in Beijing and several provinces intensifies.

The suppression of religious freedoms is part of an official campaign to “Sinicize” religion by demanding loyalty to the atheist Communist party and removing any potential challenge to the party’s power in the country.

“The international community should be alarmed and outraged for this blatant violation of freedom of religion and belief,” Bob Fu of China Aid, said.

#China CCP starts burning the Bible and crosses in Henan. Last time burning Bibles campaign happened in late 1960s by dictator Chairman Mao’s wife Jiang Qing in Shanghai. She was arrested in 1976 but Christians grew to millions. Will Never be successful河南文革重现，烧圣经十字架 pic.twitter.com/T5esv16NXI — Bob Fu傅希秋 (@BobFu4China) September 5, 2018

“The situation for Chinese #Christians becomes more dire by the day. We are working tirelessly to put maximum pressure on China stop the persecution,” Jay Sekulow, President Trump attorney and Chief Counsel at the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), wrote in a tweet.

The persecution of Christians in China is nothing new. A report by the watchdog group Freedom House found that Christians and other religious groups in China have been persecuted since 2012, Fox News reported. – READ MORE

Internet giant Google is declining to answer a series of questions from Congress about its rumored efforts to launch a Chinese-government approved censored search engine, fueling ongoing concerns about the company’s efforts to partner with repressive regimes known to conduct cyber espionage operations against the United States.

Google has informed a cadre of top senators that it will not answer detailed questions about the potential launch of a new search engine in China that has come under congressional scrutiny due to the Chinese regime’s routine censorship of content.

Google informed a bipartisan team of senators—including Sens. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), Robert Menendez (D., N.J.), and Cory Gardner (R., Colo.)—that it is not in a position to answer a series of questions about the company’s rumored plans, according to a copy of Google’s correspondence with the lawmakers obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The secrecy surrounding a possible Google-run search engine in China comes as the company declined a request by the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify Wednesday about foreign election meddling and other issues surrounding illicit cyber operations on social media sites. Google declined to make its top CEO, Larry Page, available for the hearing, though leaders from Facebook and Twitter are scheduled to appear. – READ MORE