    True Pundit

    Politics Security Technology

    Newly Revealed Email Shows Google’s RIGGED Bias Against Trump In 2016 Election

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed in an exclusive segment Monday that a newly obtained email from inside Google allegedly shows the tech giant’s pro-Hillary bias during the 2016 election.

    “An email obtained exclusively by this show reveals that a senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help the Clinton campaign win in the last election,” Carlson said.

    The November 9, 2016 email obtained by Fox News reportedly came from Eliana Murillo, the former Head of Multicultural Marketing at Google.

    “In her email, Murillo touts Google’s multifaceted efforts to boost Hispanic in the election,” Carlson said. “She knows that Latinos voted in record-breaking numbers, especially in states like Florida, Nevada, and Arizona.” READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    BREAKING: Newly Revealed Email Shows Google's Bias Against Trump In 2016 Election, Report Says
    BREAKING: Newly Revealed Email Shows Google's Bias Against Trump In 2016 Election, Report Says

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed in an exclusive segment Monday that a newly obtained email from inside Google allegedly shows the tech giant's pro-Hillary bias during the 2016 election.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: