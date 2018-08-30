Chinese company got copy of every Hillary email in real-time

A Chinese state-owned company reportedly hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email server, then inserted code that forwarded them a copy of virtually every email she sent or received after that — a revelation President Trump is demanding be investigated.

The Daily Caller reported that the firm operating in the D.C. area wrote code that was then embedded in the server and generated a “courtesy copy” for almost all her emails — which was then forwarded to the Chinese company.

The code reportedly was discovered in 2015 by the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), which then warned FBI officials of the intrusion.

A source briefed on the matter confirmed to Fox News the details of the Caller’s reporting, and said that the ICIG was so concerned by the revelation that officials drove over to the FBI to inform agents — including anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok — of the development after it was discovered via the emails’ metadata.

The source told Fox News the hack was from a Chinese company, describing it as a front for Chinese intelligence.

A second source briefed on the matter told Fox News that officials outside of the FBI indicated code on the Clinton server suggested a foreign source was receiving copies of emails in real time. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his direct line to the American people overnight to alert them to an alarming development in the matter of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured email server — and to advise both the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address it immediately — or face the consequences.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

In the tweet, the president notes that classified information contained in Hillary Clinton’s emails — which went through an unsecured server that she kept in her home in Chappaqua, New York, roughly an hour north of New York City — was obtained by China in a hacking operation.

Further, Trump said that addressing the matter should be the FBI and DOJ’s “next move,” lest they risk further damage to their credibility. – READ MORE