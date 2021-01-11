Chinese Communist Party Says Biden A “New Window Of Hope”

Beijing is looking forward to a new U.S. administration after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden represented a “new window of hope” for the Sino–U.S. relationship.

Wang made the remarks last week in an interview with Chinese state-run media Xinhua and China Media Group. He also expressed hopes that the incoming U.S. administration will “return to a sensible approach,” according to a government transcript.

He took a swipe at the Trump administration, saying that in recent years, the United States has tried to “suppress China and start a new cold war.” The Chinese regime has frequently used this rhetoric, especially during the 2018–2019 trade war, to criticize the administration’s China policies.

He also accused U.S. policymakers of having “serious misconceptions” about China and called on the United States to “respect” China’s social system.

Wang concluded his interview by saying that the two countries could resolve their differences "as long as the United States can draw lessons from the past and work with China in the same direction."

