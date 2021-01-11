‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Host Breaks Down Jobs Report, Impact Of Lockdowns

Chris Markowski, the founder of Markowski Investments, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the December jobs report, the impact lockdowns are having and more.

“I don’t think it should be unexpected that the numbers were going to get worse,” Markowski, host of “Watchdog on Wall Street“said of the U.S. jobs report released Friday, which showed a loss of 140,000 jobs and a 6.7 percent unemployment rate.

“Many of the places that are still in lockdown mode — obviously they’re cutting staff for restaurants, bars, other places of entertainment,” he said.

“I take a look at a list every month of all these great restaurants that I used to go to in New York on a regular basis that are going to be no longer,” Markowski said. “They’re shutting it down for good.”

Markowski also discussed his thoughts on Democrats controlling the White House, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, what he expects during the Biden Administration’s first 100 days in office and more.

