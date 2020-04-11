China’s wet markets can include these bizarre, unusual items

Share:

While rumors have swirled that the coronavirus pandemic originated in bats and then infected another animal that passed it onto people at a market in the southeastern Chinese city of Wuhan, scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus infected people.

But these kinds of wet markets, which have long included bizarre and unusual items, are known to operate in not the most sanitary conditions.

Chicken parts sit on the floor at a stall in the Shekou wet market in Shenzhen, China. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Butchered dogs displayed for sale at a stall inside a meat market during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo)
Poultry (FILE)
Fresh seafood on sale at a wet market in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Ann Wang)
Seafood at Aberdeen Wet Market. (Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)
Chinese seafood vendors prepare fresh fish at a wet market in Beijing. (TEH ENG KOON/AFP via Getty Images)

“You’ve got live animals, so there’s feces everywhere. There’s blood because of people chopping them up,” Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, which works to protect wildlife and public health from emerging diseases, told the Associated Press last month. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.