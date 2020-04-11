WATCH: Bill Maher Eviscerates PC Whining Over ‘Chinese Virus’

After weeks of absurd accusations of racism hurled at anyone who used the term Chinese or Wuhan virus, Bill Maher has had enough. Starting about three weeks ago, after the media had spent months using these terms for the novel coronavirus, it suddenly became offensive when members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus objected to using the terms. It was argued without any significant evidence that saying Chinese virus would lead to bigotry and even violence toward Asian Americans.

On his show "Real Time" on Friday night, Maher, no friend of the president nor White House officials who have used the term, made the compelling and somewhat obvious point that we can't pretend China isn't responsible for this pandemic because some racists "might get the wrong idea." After listing the myriad illnesses named after geographic locations, from Ebola to Lyme disease, that somehow managed not to cause a backlash of nonsensical claims of racism, Maher got to the more important point.

