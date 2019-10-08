China will no longer broadcast NBA games after Commissioner Adam Silver announces his support for free speech

China revealed it will immediately cease the broadcasting of NBA preseason games after Commissioner Adam Silver announced his support of free speech.

Last week, Daryl Morey, the Houston Rockets’ general manager, tweeted his support for the Hong Kong protests. After backlash, Morey deleted the tweet and said that his opinions did not reflect those of the Houston Rockets or the NBA.

State-run China Central Television responded to Silver’s defense of Morey’s right of self-expression by killing NBA preseason broadcasts.

“We believe that any speech challenging a country’s national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech,” a statement on the decision read.

On Tuesday, CCTV addressed a statement on the matter on social media, pointing out its “strong dissatisfaction and opposition” to Silver’s defense of Morey’s right to free expression. – READ MORE