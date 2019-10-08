Hillary Rockets Into 3rd Place On PredictIt As Rumors Swirl Over 2020 Run

The odds of Hillary Clinton entering the 2020 presidential race and winning the Democratic nomination jumped to third place per PredictIt, as rumors swirl that she’ll be back to take another bite at the apple.

Notably, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon told Fox Business last week “She is running. She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in.”

The jump in popularity comes as Joe Biden faces uncomfortable questions over whether he abused his position as Vice President to engage in profiteering with his son Hunter in Ukraine and China.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren was caught in yet another lie about her past – after video and documentary evidence disproved her claim that she was fired from a teaching job for being “visibly pregnant,” when she left voluntarily.

On Monday, a Rasmussen poll had Hillary "neck-and-neck" with President Trump in a hypothetical rematch despite a majority (71%) responding that she shouldn't run.