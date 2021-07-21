China Using ‘Netizen’ Petition to Pressure W.H.O. into Blaming U.S. for Coronavirus

China’s state-run Global Times on Sunday reported that over half a million “Chinese netizens” have signed a petition calling on the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to investigate the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick as a potential origin location of the Chinese coronavirus.

The state newspaper’s coverage did not specify if any way existed for the W.H.O. to verify that all “netizens” involved – social media users whose opinions the Communist Party does not censor – were real people or simply usernames on Chinese social media sites. The Chinese government has for months promoted the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that, despite all evidence suggesting the Chinese coronavirus originated in China, its true origin is in the Fort Detrick facility.

The Global Times gave the game away by muttering that “the move came as certain Western politicians and media stirred up a new round of the smear campaign of pinpointing China as the culprit for the coronavirus origin.”

Another telling paragraph from the Global Times tirade read:

A new wave of politicizing the coronavirus origins probe was stirred up after W.H.O. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus proposed in a closed-door briefing to member states on Friday a second stage of an investigation into the origins of coronavirus should include further studies in China and lab “audits.”

The Fort Detrick conspiracy theory, which some of the Communist Party’s more odious officials have been pushing since the early days of the pandemic, aims to deflect attention from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which China resolutely refuses to allow W.H.O. to investigate thoroughly. The “smear campaign” referenced by the Global Times is growing international acknowledgment that WIV could be the birthplace of the pandemic.- READ MORE

