Former Surgeon General: Prepare for ‘More Mitigation Including Masks to Counteract Pace of Vaccinations’

Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General under former President Donald Trump, said the U.S. should prepare for “more mitigation” strategies “including masks” to counteract the slow pace of vaccinations.

Adams warned of the delta variant on Sunday, and said it is crucial to “be honest” with people about its spread and the “consequences of stagnation in vaccinations.”

“Health officials do all they can to protect us and preserve hospital capacity, but if we can’t get more vaccinated, their next best tool is masking,” he said, adding that people need to begin to prepare for further mitigation strategies, which includes masking up yet again:

I don’t like it any more than anyone else does, but we need to prepare people for more mitigation (including masks) to counteract the ⬇️ pace of vaccinations. The good news? We still have time to act. Get vaccinated and if you already are talk to friends & family about it. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 18, 2021

Adams made waves over the weekend after stating that both he and Dr. Anthony Fauci “famously, prematurely, & wrongly advised against masks.”

“I felt it was the best call at the time, but now regret it. I’m worried the CDC also made a similarly premature, misinterpreted, yet still harmful call on masking,” he continued, attributing his concerns to the rising delta variant.- READ MORE

