China-Russia Joint Statement Reveals Disinformation on Strategic Arms

A joint statement issued last month by the leaders of China and Russia reveals growing strategic cooperation between the two nations and their disinformation themes targeting the United States.

The June 5 joint statement was signed in Moscow following a summit between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The statement calls for China and Russia “to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national security policies” and blames the United States for undermining arms control and strategic stability since 2001.

A U.S. intelligence official said the statement affirming increased strategic cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is a masterpiece of disinformation designed to divert attention from both states’ rapid development of nuclear weapons and new and exotic delivery systems.

“This is part of their information warfare against the United States,” the official said.

The statement begins by saying China and Russia “note with alarm the extremely dangerous actions of individual states” working to “destroy or alter the existing architecture of arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.” The comment was a veiled reference to the United States, regarded by both nations’ militaries as their main strategic enemy.

The statement then accused the United States of undermining global order in seeking geopolitical and commercial gain. – READ MORE