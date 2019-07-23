Anti-Trump Pundit Thinks He Knows Exactly What Will Happen in November 2020

On what basis do some individuals make their pronouncements?

Host Joe Scarborough, during Monday’s “Morning Joe” program on MSNBC, shared his views about President Donald Trump’s chances in the November 2020 election.

And he predicted that a re-election bid for the commander-in-chief is going to “end very badly” for him.

.@JoeNBC: Dictators and fascists, in their minds, associate themselves with their countries. According to those leaders, "If you criticize the dictator … you're criticizing the country itself. That's what Donald Trump is doing." pic.twitter.com/aOV30sYiKD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 22, 2019

Trump will lose in a “landslide,” insisted Scarborough.

Why? Because he is being a “bigot and a racist.”

The fervent anti-Trumper suggested the president's behavior only appeals to a small portion of the electorate.