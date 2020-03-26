China Is Innocent: Says U.N. and World Health Organization Reject Claim it Launched Coronavirus Pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic did not start in China, a spokesman for the Chinese Communist Party declared Tuesday, claiming support from both the United Nations (U.N.) and World Health Organization (WHO) in rejecting “hurtful” U.S. allegations to the contrary as “bald-faced racism and xenophobia.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing not only does China have the full backing of the globalist organizations in denying it started the viral outbreak, the U.S. must cease and desist forthwith from challenging their assertions. He said:

The Chinese side has repeated many times that some people in the U.S. have been seeking by every means to link the virus with China and stigmatize China. This was met with strong indignation and firm objection from the Chinese people. WHO and the international community explicitly oppose linking the virus with any specific country or region and reject stigmatization.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said ‘it is shameful to see increasing acts of racial discrimination and prejudice as we fight the COVID19 pandemic’ and ‘we must always fight racism and prejudice’. E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the virus knows no border and we need cooperation and multilateralism, instead of competition and recrimination, in face of the common challenge for mankind. It is not the time for countries to blame one another with terms like ‘Chinese virus’.

WHO believes that we should avoid calling it ‘Chinese virus’. Now is the moment for solidarity, for respecting facts and for fighting together.

Shuang went on to accuse the U.S. of “bald-faced racism and xenophobia” by its pointing to the evidence that the COVID19 virus was first discovered last year in the southern China city of Wuhan and local party members tried for six weeks to conceal the true nature of the outbreak. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --