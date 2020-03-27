China Gives Chilly Response to Request for U.S. Journalists to Remain in Country

China hit out at what it called “biased” reporting on Friday in a frosty response to a request by three major U.S. newspapers to reverse the expulsion of several of their China-based journalists.

China announced on March 18 it was revoking the press accreditations of all American journalists in the China bureaus of the New York Times (NYT.N), Wall Street Journal (NWSA.O) and Washington Post, which were due to expire at the end of 2020.

In an open letter published earlier this week, the three publishers urged China to reconsider the move, saying it was “uniquely damaging and reckless” at a time when the world is sharing the burden of fighting the coronavirus.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website that it welcomed media and reporters from all countries to report in China “in accordance with laws and regulations” but that it did not accept “the arrogance and prejudice” it said was revealed in the letter of the three publishers.

The statement did not directly answer the newspapers’ request but suggested Beijing was in no mood to accept it.

“The Chinese people do not welcome reports that are not objective and not fair,” said the statement. – READ MORE

