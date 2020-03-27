LA County Sheriff’s Effort to Close Gun Stores Gets Shut Down

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s efforts to close all gun stores in the county have been suspended pending Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) reconsideration of what constitutes an “essential business.”

On March 24, 2020, Fox 11 reported Villanueva’s order to close gun stores.

The sheriff attempted to justify the store closures by intimating that all the first-time gun buyers emerging amid the coronavirus crisis create a perilous situation: “I’m a supporter of the 2nd amendment, I’m a gun owner myself, but now you have the mixture of people that are not formerly gun owners and you have a lot more people at home and anytime you introduce a firearm in a home, from what I understand from CDC studies, it increases fourfold the chance that someone is gonna get shot.”

On March 25, 2020, the Los Angles Times reported that Villanueva’s effort to close gun stores was halted by news that Newsom would be rethinking whether such stores fell under the “essential business” protections. – READ MORE

