China Analysts: Biden Giving China ‘Everything’ They Want, China Going To Be ‘Quite Aggressive’

Two China policy analysts warned that communist China is going to be “quite aggressive” toward the United States because they believe that they will surpass it and do not see President Joe Biden as a tough opponent.

“Well, Biden right now — the Chinese are testing him, but they don’t really have to lift a finger to do this, because he’s giving them everything that they want,” said Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We have seen this, for instance, with joining the Paris accord, rejoining the World Health Organization, his January 26 memorandum on xenophobic attacks, which he blamed President Trump for xenophobia in the United States,” Chang said. “The list goes on and on. And we have really got to be concerned, because China is looking right now and thinking it’s going to get everything.”

Dr. Jonathan Ward, founder of the Atlas Organization and author of “China’s Vision of Victory,” told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that China’s actions are rooted in their belief that they are going to surpass the U.S.- READ MORE

