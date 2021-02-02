Politico reporter: Trump base is ‘getting stronger’ since he left office, impeachment would only empower him

Former President Donald Trump has actually gained — not lost — political clout since leaving office, a political observer asserted Friday.

Politico reporter Tara Palmeri’s observation runs contrary to the assumptions of many in the Washington D.C. establishment and the mainstream media.

“People don’t want to hear anything against Trump,” Palmeri said during an appearance on MSNBC. “Actually, the more he stays out of the media, the more that he becomes this martyr, this looming figure over the GOP.”

In fact, there is now a “crusade” being waged on behalf of the former president in places like Wyoming, where Trump is “way more popular” that the state’s high-ranking congressional Republican, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Palmeri said.

She drew the conclusion after speaking with locals in the Cowboy State about Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump while covering an anti-Cheney rally led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

“I actually went out of my way to try to find someone who would defend her and I really could not,” Palmeri told MSNBC. “She didn’t have that much name recognition, considering she’s a Cheney. … I mean, I said her name at a hardware store, and someone shouted a threat.” – READ MORE

