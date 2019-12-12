‘CHILL!’ Trump urges Greta Thunberg to work on ‘anger management problem’

Teen “climate change” activist Greta Thunberg needs to “chill,” according to President Trump.

The president had advice today for the alarmist who likes to berate adults for not doing what she demands

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

In September, the 16-year-old Swedish "climate change" activist appeared at the United Nations alongside older speakers, but she repeatedly berated her audience, sneering at them over what she believes is inaction to save the planet.