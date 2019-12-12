GOP Senators: Treat Drug Cartels As Terror Groups

A group of Republican senators is pushing for the United States to treat drug cartels the way it does terrorist organizations following the massacre of nine American women and children in Mexico.

The Significant Transnational Criminal Organization Designation Act would prohibit cartel members and family members from entering the United States, freeze their assets, and allow the criminal and civil legal prosecution of individuals who aid the cartels. Sens. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) and Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) introduced the act on Wednesday alongside six other Republican senators. The bill specifically references the Nov. 4 killing of three women and six children in rural Mexico. The victims were members of a Mormon family and held dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico.

"Criminal organizations and drug cartels like the one responsible for last month's attack in Mexico ought to be treated just like terrorist groups in the eyes of the U.S. government," Cotton said in a statement. "This bill would help stop cartel violence by ensuring these groups—and anyone who helps them—face dire consequences for their actions."