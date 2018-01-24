CHILDISH THINGS: Senator Threw ‘Talking Stick’ At Another Senator, Breaking Glass Ornament; Rubber Ball Substituted For Stick

During bipartisan talks between senators to discuss passing a funding bill to end the government shutdown, Sen. Susan Collins whose office was being used for the negotiations, figured out a civil way to create discussion.

Collins, R-Maine, introduced her fellow colleagues to using a talking stick during discussions, multiple senators told CNN.

Whoever was holding the stick was the only senator allowed to talk — to prevent cross-talking.

One Republican senator describing the incident told CNN the stick was successful, but on one occasion, one of the other senators was speaking while another asked a question and then turned with another quick, longer, louder question. The member who was holding the stick “forcefully delivered” the stick across the room — but it missed its mark and caused damage to a shelf in Collins’ office.

A glass elephant sitting on a shelf owned by Collins became the casualty, with the stick chipping it a little bit.

“There were no injuries, there were a couple close calls but everything worked out fine,” another Republican senator said about the talking stick and the elephant incident.

The source told CNN all the senators laughed about the incident, and after that, Collins replaced the stick with a small rubber ball. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

With the federal government shut down for the weekend and all non-essential personnel furloughed, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took House Democrats out to dinner Saturday night at a high-priced restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“PELOSI hosting a dinner for all House Dems tonight at aqua al 2…..” Politico reporter Jake Sherman tweeted, referring to the upscale Acqua Al 2 restaurant — located a five-minute walk from the Capitol Building.

PELOSI hosting a dinner for all House Dems tonight at aqua al 2….. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2018

The Democrat leader of the House is apparently a big fan of the Italian restaurant. In 2015, Politico reported that she spent $27,000 there during the 2014 midterm election cycle.

But many on Twitter, including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took Pelosi to task for appearing to celebrate at a high-end restaurant while other Americans were forced to go without pay during the shutdown.– READ MORE