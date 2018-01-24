Feminists Are Angry That ‘Wonder Woman’ Was Snubbed At The Oscars

The Oscar nominations were released today, and while they’re rife with social justice warrior-ism, the Academy did neglect to nominate perhaps the most social justice-driven film of the year, “Wonder Woman.”

And feminists aren’t happy about it.

Despite nominations going to such films as “Boss Baby” (for Best Animated Feature), and the awful “Suicide Squad” (for Best Makeup), “Wonder Woman” didn’t even receive a nod in the editing, sound editing, costuming, or makeup categories — typically the only categories superhero movies ever get nominated in. And it definitely wasn’t nominated for Best Picture, even though every radical feminist in America had it on their short list for a statuette. – READ MORE

​Israeli superstar actress Gal Gadot is once again the target of outrage because of her national origin.

Gadot wore a dress designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab to the National Board of Review awards in New York on Tuesday, where she appeared along with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins to be recognized for their work on the 2017 box office hit.

When Saab’s team posted an image to Instagram of the “flawless” Gadot in the dress, some Lebanese journalists denounced the designer for promoting “an ex Israeli soldier.”

“I’m not going to ask why she would she wear Elie Saab…but I’m asking why would his team post it?!!!!!!. Unacceptable!” wrote Al Jadeed TV producer Farah Shami in response to the Instagram post. Shami also posted a complaint on Twitter:

I don’t have a problem with her wearing @ElieSaabWorld but I do have a problem with posting her picture from Elie Saab’s account and bragging about an ex Israeli soldier wearing his dress! Don’t ruin one the few things that make us proud Lebanese people! Elie Saab makes us proud. pic.twitter.com/V5VGpDyS8o — Farah Shami (@FarahShamii) January 10, 2018