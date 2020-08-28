Child Trafficking Protesters Gathered Outside Buckingham Palace To Condemn “Pedophile” Prince

This Saturday in London, protesters gathered outside of Buckingham Palace as part of a demonstration against child exploitation. Protesters shouted accusations of “pedophile” outside the gates of the palace, in reference to Prince Andrew’s involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking ring.

The protests were organized through a Facebook event page called, ‘Freedom For The Children Global Walk London.’

A post on the event page read: “The purpose of this walk for change is to bring awareness to the current reality of child exploitation within our own communities and around the world. Let’s show our devotion and determination toward protecting these children, our communities most vulnerable, by requesting change and reformation within our government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is brought in such a manner that it will significantly reduce instances of child exploitation while promoting awareness in order to end this ongoing issue.”

In footage later released of the protest, protesters can be seen waving banners with Prince Andrew’s face along with messages condemning his crimes. – READ MORE

