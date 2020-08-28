Trump Approval Soars to 52 Percent, Up With Blacks and Democrats

A new Zogby poll on presidential approval gives Donald Trump the highest marks of his presidency and surprisingly solid numbers with blacks and Democrats.

Very few polls have been released since the Democratic National Convention. Those that have been made public show Trump making a strong rebound in several battleground states and now, an uptick in his approval ratings.

Perhaps the most important factor in the approval numbers is Trump’s surprising strength with black voters and Democrats.

The Washington Examiner: The latest Zogby Analytics poll just shared with Secrets had Trump’s approval at 52%. “The president has recorded his best job approval rating on record,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby.

What’s more, his approval rating among minorities was solid and, in the case of African Americans, shockingly high. Zogby said 36% of blacks approve of the president, as do 37% of Hispanics and 35% of Asians.

Approval among independent voters is also up, to 44%. And “intriguingly,” said Zogby, 23% of Democrats approve of Trump.

What’s happening? It’s hard to say exactly, but concerns about the coronavirus appear to be fading while worry over urban violence appears to be rising. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --