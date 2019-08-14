Chick-fil-A CEO promised dad he’d uphold Christian values, stay closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A‘s CEO promised to carry on the Christian values of America’s favorite restaurantlong before he took over in 2013.

Dan Cathy, the current chairman, president, and CEO of Chick-fil-A, pledged to his father, Truett Cathy, the founder, at the turn of the century that he, along with his siblings Bubba and Trudy, would continue Chick-fil-A’s philanthropic work, never open on Sundays and never take the company public.

“We will be faithful to Christ’s lordship in our lives,” the pledge, highlighted in Truett Cathy’s book, “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People,” began, as reported by Business Insider. “As committed Christians we will live a life of selfless devotion to His calling in our lives.”

The siblings added: "We will prayerfully seek His leadership in all major decisions that impact our family and others. Our family roles as spouses to our lifelong mates, parents to our children, and loving aunts and uncles will be our priority."