NY Bartender Sues CNN’s Don Lemon For Assault

Dustin Hice is taking Lemon to court claiming the CNN host attacked him at a Hampton’s bar during summer 2018. Hice is seeking unspecified damages for “emotional pain and suffering.”

Dustin Hice says in his Suffolk County Supreme Court suit, which was filed over the weekend, that he was slinging drinks in July 2018 for The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack when he and his coworkers decided to go out for drinks after work.

They headed to Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor, where Hice “noticed a familiar face and realized that Mr. Lemon was also at the bar, seemingly enjoying a drink with his friends,” the lawsuit says.

“Being cordial, Plaintiff tried to get Mr. Lemon’s attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink, a ‘Lemon Drop,’ a vodka cocktail,” the papers state.

“Mr. Lemon denied Plaintiff’s offer and responded that he was ‘just trying to have a good time,’ ” the suit says. [NY Post]

According to Hice’s lawsuit, “Mr. Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose, forcing Plaintiff’s head to thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p**y or d**k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility.” – READ MORE