Chicago Tribune Trashes Melania And Claims She ‘Runs For Cover And Acts Like A Victim’

The Chicago Tribune published an article Monday accusing Melania Trump of running for cover and acting “like a victim.” Author of the piece, Dahleen Glanton, said it is becoming “difficult” to feel sorry for Melania and pushed her to “step up and start doing her job.”

“The first lady would rather we close our eyes and give her a pass. She’d rather we allow her to ‘focus on being a mom,’ stepping out only for special occasions like Easter in a designer outfit to deliver baskets to sick children,” the article reads.

“The American people deserve a first lady who sets an example as a strong woman able to tackle adversity head-on, not one who runs for cover and acts like a victim when the spotlight gets too hot.” – READ MORE

