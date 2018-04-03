The Same Students Fighting for Gun Control Are Now Complaining About Safety Measures Taken at School

In order to bolster security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the aftermath of the mass shooting that occurred February 14, school officials have implemented some policies that are not being well-received by some of the students.

Among the new rules, all students will be required to use clear backpacks, have a student ID be visible on them at all times, and will only be able to enter the school under heavy security through a few entry points, according to CNN.

“It feels like being punished,” student Isabelle Robinson told CNN. “It feels like jail, being checked every time we go to school.”

“I get it,” senior Demitri Hoth said to CNN but, “it feels like we are losing individualism. I understand why they are doing it, but if a person wants to bring a gun on campus, they just aren’t going to put it in their backpack.” – READ MORE

