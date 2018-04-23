Security
Chicago Police: Elderly Woman Found Pushing Around Dead Body in Shopping Cart
Chicago police were called when witnesses said they saw an elderly Woman Pushing A Shopping Cart With A Dead Body Inside Near The City’s Chatham Neighborhood.
Officers dispatched to the scene found the elderly woman and her cart at around 8 pm on Saturday evening on South Calumet Avenue, according to WGN Channel 9.
When officers stopped the woman, they discovered the body of a dead African American woman in the cart. – READ MORE
Breitbart