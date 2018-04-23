Cher Rages Against Trump: ‘Cancer Ravaging Our Nation’

Pop icon Cher raged against President Donald Trump on Sunday, describing him as a “cancer ravaging our nation” that has damaged America’s standing in the world.

In a bizarrely worded tweet, the singer suggested that Trump was a “malignant tumor eating [his] way” through the U.S. Constitution and whose principal aim is to restrict the First Amendment and undermine the free press.

“Trump’s a Cancer Ravaging Our Nation. He’s a Malignant Tumor Eating Its Way Through Our Constitution, Our Honor,& Our Standing In The [World].” the “Believe” singer wrote. “He’d Gut The 1st Amendment If He Could, 2 Stop Americans Right 2 a Free Press. He’d Imprison Reporters, Until They Were Desperate Enough 2 Lie 4 Him.”

In an earlier tweet, Cher claimed Trump is a “loathsome racist rat who stole an election with Putin’s help,” and also called him a “criminal,” a “sociopath,” and a “despot.” – READ MORE

\

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1