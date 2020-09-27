Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘Census Cowboy’ rides horse during protest till its feet bleed and it collapses. Now he’s facing a felony charge, and the horse may need to be euthanized.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old activist Adam Hollingsworth — also known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” or “Census Cowboy” — after a Monday protest in which he rode a horse on a Chicago highway until the bleeding horse collapsed.

The horse, which is in critical condition due to its injuries, may now need to be euthanized.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) tapped Hollingsworth to work with her earlier this year to boost census participation in the city.

According to a report from WTTW-TV, Hollingsworth rode the horse for more than seven miles on the Dan Ryan Expressway during Monday’s impromptu protest.

The horse, which was reportedly not outfitted with proper shoes for concrete, collapsed after running for about an hour. – READ MORE

