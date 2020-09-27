In The Midst Of A Pandemic, Blanketed In Wildfire Smoke, The City Of Berkeley Is Focused On Banning Candy Bars

It doesn’t look like California is going to get the message that there’s such a thing as “too much government” anytime soon – so, if you were holding out hope, this might just be the time to give up.

While the state continues to struggle giving its citizens basics, like masks to survive the ongoing pandemic and wildfires, legislators have turned their ire to the real important issue: Snickers bars.

Now, Berkeley, California is looking to implement a measure this week that would “prohibit grocery stores bigger than 2,500 square feet from displaying junk food and other unhealthy items in checkout aisles,” according to CBS.

The ordinance would apply to 25 retailers in Berkeley including major names like CVS, Safeway and Whole Foods. Retailers will be allowed to sell chips and candy bars elsewhere in their stores. Oh thank you, sweet government Gods, for allowing us to continue to purchase potato chips.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest called the ordinance the nation’s “first healthy checkout policy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --