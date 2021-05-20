Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Grant Interviews Only to Black, Brown Journalists

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s spokesperson has reportedly announced that she will only give interviews to “Black or Brown” journalists on the occasion of reaching the halfway point in her term as mayor.

The news came through local NBC 5 reporter Mary Ann Ahern:

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

Fox News noted that others confirmed that they had heard the same, including Paris Schutz of public TV station WTTW:

I was told the same thing. — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) May 18, 2021

When Alderman George Cardenas of the 12th Ward, on the city’s southwest side, expressed disbelief, another WTTW journalist, political reporter Heather Cherone, confirmed the report – READ MORE

