Biden administration clears three Guantanamo Bay inmates for release

The Biden administration has cleared the release of three detainees, including an alleged 9/11 conspirator, who have been held in Guantánamo Bay for nearly two decades without having ever been charged with a crime.

Saifullah Paracha, 73, and Abdul Rabbani, 54, both of Pakistan, and Uthman Abdul al-Rahim Uthman, 40, of Yemen, have all been approved for transfer to other countries.

Paracha has been held for around 17 years on suspicion of having Al Qaeda ties. He was cleared for release by a review board, said his lawyer, Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November.

“The Pakistanis want him back, and our understanding is that there are no impediments to his return,” she said.

Fox News has reached out to the Pentagon for comment on the matter. In a tweet, Sullivan-Bennis said Paracha was going home after being “wrongfully imprisoned.”

Today is one hell of a day. Saifullah Paracha—73, 17 years wrongfully imprisoned—is going HOME. https://t.co/WTjit76Jer pic.twitter.com/tIdVgJCst2 — Shelby Sullivan-Bennis (@dontspyonmeNYPD) May 18, 2021

Paracha was a wealthy businessman who lived and owned property in New York City. Authorities alleged he was an Al Qaeda “facilitator” who helped two of the conspirators in the 9/11 plot with a financial transaction. He says he didn’t know they were part of the terror group and denies any involvement in terrorism. – READ MORE

