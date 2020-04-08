Chicago Mayor, California Governor Allow Illegal Immigrants To Access Coronavirus Relief Funds

The mayor of Chicago and governor of California are allowing illegal aliens to access coronavirus relief programs, even though plenty of American citizens who didn’t enter the country unlawfully are hurting due to the pandemic.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order on Tuesday that ensured illegal immigrants, as well as lawful immigrants and refugees, had access to receive coronavirus benefits from the city, The Daily Caller reported

“This order is more than just an official decree, it is a statement of our values as a city and as Americans,” said Lightfoot, a Democrat. “Since COVID-19 first reached our city’s doorstep, we have been working around the clock to ensure all our residents are secure and supported, including our immigrant and refugee communities, who are among the most vulnerable to the impact of this pandemic. Here in Chicago, saying ‘we are all in this together’ means that during this crisis, no one gets left out and no one gets left behind.”

A press release for the executive order lists three of the “numerous” programs available to everyone living in Chicago during the pandemic – READ MORE

