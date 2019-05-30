Cher tweets about wanting President Trump to be sexually assaulted — and deletes the tweet after realizing her horrific mistake. But she’s not apologizing.

Entertainer Cher suggested during a Thursday morning Twitter tirade that President Donald Trump be sexually assaulted in prison.

She later backed down when she apparently realized making jokes about sexual assault isn’t OK no matter who you are.

In a since-deleted tweet, the 73-year-old performer wrote, “Been giving impeachment much thought throughout the day & I would 2 see Trump impeached, brought 2 trial, up in , & boy toy of Big Bubba.”

The offending tweet was captured by the Daily Mail before she deleted it.

The performer's tweet came on the heels of special counsel Robert Mueller's statement Wednesday reiterating the findings of his office's report. During a news conference, Mueller also announced that he would be closing his office and resigning. You can read more about Mueller's news conference here.