Gingrich Slams Mueller for ‘Coming Back Later’ to Explain Report Conclusion: ‘Can’t Have it Both Ways’ (VIDEO)

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reacted to Robert Mueller’s commentsconcerning the report investigating the Trump campaign and potential obstruction of justice during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

“Both Comey and Mueller are trying to have it both ways,” Gingrich said concerning Mueller’s statements on the issue.

He brought up the amount of time that it took for the investigation to be completed, criticizing Mueller for attempting to come back and suggest that the report may have shown President Donald Trump obstructed justice. – read more